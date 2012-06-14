Milan told to reject PSG bids for Silva

The highly-rated Brazilian defender has been strongly linked with a move to the Qatari-back Ligue 1 side the past week.

Speculation has been mounting that the French outfit are preparing to offer in excess of £40 million for the Selecao star.

However, with the 27-year-old believed to be in Paris waiting to undergo a medical, it now appears the Rossoneri want to keep hold of Silva.

"Berlusconi intends to resist all offers from PSG for Thiago Silva," Galliani told Sky Italia.

PSG sporting director Leonardo added: "There is no agreement.

"Many details have not been defined but this is normal considering the type of deal we are talking about.

"We will wait and see but I don't think the negotiations will take very long."

Thiago Silva has also been the subject of speculation regarding a part-exchange deal involving Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara.