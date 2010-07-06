Modest Dutch hunt for hotel

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) only made reservations in Johannesburg's Sandton Hilton hotel up until July 5 - and their home from home is now fully booked.

Netherlands take on Uruguay later on Tuesday in Cape Town in the first semi-final and, if successful, will look to return to Johannesburg.

While world football's governing body FIFA accommodates all teams the night before and after a match, teams must make their own arrangements for the other nights.

The KNVB confirmed they must leave the Sandton Hilton as it is fully booked for the rest of the tournament.

"It is not the case that we will be homeless after the semi final," an optimistic spokeswoman Martine Bruggink told Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad. "FIFA is searching for another accommodation."

If the Dutch beat Uruguay they will feature in Sunday's final in Johannesburg's Soccer City. Otherwise they will play in the third and fourth place play-off on Saturday in Port Elizabeth.

