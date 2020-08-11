Motherwell hit by Liam Donnelly blow
By PA Staff
Motherwell discovered Liam Donnelly faces about two months out with a knee injury ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.
Donnelly missed Saturday’s defeat by Dundee United and left-sided defenders Nathan McGinley (groin), Jake Carroll (Achilles) and Charles Dunne (groin) remain out.
Callum Lang is also still on the sidelines as he completes a two-match suspension.
Livingston could hand a debut to former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Jason Holt.
The 27-year-old has signed a two-year contract after leaving Ibrox in the summer following a loan spell at St Johnstone.
Manager Gary Holt warned he was set to make changes after two opening defeats.
