Mourinho: Coaching Brazil would be exciting

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho would find it exciting to coach Brazil, but said he would be searching for something easier.

Mourinho is considered among the best club tacticians in the world, having had plenty of success – including at Real Madrid and Chelsea – before joining United.

The Portuguese boss would seemingly consider moving into international management, although he said he wanted a simpler job once he moved on from life at Old Trafford.

"I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United," Mourinho told ESPN Brasil.

"Coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult. Obviously it would be exciting. Any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best.

"The Brazilian team is obviously a leader of success, obviously with talent, no matter the generation, talent always appears.

"But I have to confess that it must be difficult. In every Brazilian there is a coach, in every journalist there is a better coach than the coach.

"I think it must be a difficult country to work for, but also a passionate one."

Brazil are flying high under Tite and on Tuesday became the first nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mourinho said he understood the job of Brazil coach was for a local, with a foreigner having never been in charge of the Selecao.

"I recognise that the Brazilian national team is for a Brazilian coach," he said.