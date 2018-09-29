Mourinho leads Manchester United to joint worst Premier League start

Jose Mourinho has led Manchester United to their joint worst start to a Premier League season after his side were beaten at West Ham.

A 3-1 loss at London Stadium on Saturday leaves United with 10 points after seven matches, Mourinho's men having also lost to Tottenham and Brighton and Hove Albion this term.

United exited the EFL Cup at the first hurdle this week, going out in the third round on penalties at home to Derby County - managed by Frank Lampard, who played for Mourinho at Chelsea.

In the Premier League era, United have never collected a lower number of points after their first seven matches of the season.

Mourinho's 2018-19 tally matches the 10 points from seven games taken by United under David Moyes in his disastrously short reign as Alex Ferguson's successor.

Moyes led United to Premier League defeats against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in his supposed honeymoon period, the latter match a 4-1 loss.