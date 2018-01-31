Mourinho: Pochettino will stay at Tottenham for many years

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Mauricio Pochettino will remain at Tottenham for "many years" despite growing links to Real Madrid.

Pochettino has emerged as a possible candidate to replace under-fire Madrid boss Zidane as the Spanish and European champions struggle domestically, and the Spurs manager previously refused to rule out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 45-year-old has impressed since arriving in 2015, guiding Tottenham to second in the Premier League last season, having finished third in 2015-16.

Speaking on the eve of United's trip to Tottenham at Wembley Wednesday, Mourinho told reporters: "I look at Spurs' history and I don't see a small club at all. I see a big club with big expectations and dreams to achieve.

"I see him at Spurs for many years. I also see him leaving and having a very good career at other clubs."

United are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind neighbours and runaway leaders Manchester City, while they are eight points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.