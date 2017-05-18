Mourinho reiterates Europa League defeat would not make Man Utd's season bad

Despite missing out on a place in the top four of the Premier League, Jose Mourinho has reiterated that the Europa League final will not determine the success or failure of Manchester United's season.

United fell to a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday in a result that made qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League via their league position impossible.

The Red Devils will finish sixth in Mourinho's first campaign at the helm, but did win the EFL Cup and face Ajax in the Europa League showpiece next Wednesday.

Victory in that match in Stockholm would give the club a route into the Champions League, but the former Chelsea manager has stressed he will not let one game define his squad's efforts over the whole year.

"I understand that from the press' point of view and your perspective that [the Europa League final] is the big headline," Mourinho said to Sky Sports after Wednesday's 0-0 Premier League draw at Southampton.

"I understand that we are in the final and to be back in the Champions League makes a whole difference for all of you and you analyse a team's season.

"But I know what I gave and I know what the players gave. From our perspective we are not going to accept that one goal, one save, one post, something that is going to decide a final, is going to decide if we worked well or worked bad.

"I think we gave everything we could give, we fought against so many difficult circumstances and I'm proud of the boys no matter what."