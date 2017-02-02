Mourinho rewards Tuanzebe with new Manchester United deal

Manchester United have handed a new three-and-a-half-year contract to Axel Tuanzebe.

The 19-year-old defender made his first-team debut in the FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic last Sunday and has now agreed a deal to keep him at the club until 2020.

United have the option to extend that deal for a further year and manager Jose Mourinho, who has regularly talked up the youngster, was delighted to get him tied down.

"Axel is a young player with great potential," Mourinho told the club's official website after the deal was announced on Thursday.

"We brought him up to the first team to give him more experience and he has adapted really well.

"I am pleased that he has signed a new contract and I am delighted with the progress he is making."

Tuanzebe has been with United since the age of eight and he was ecstatic to have committed his immediate future to Mourinho's men, thanking the manager for giving him his breakthrough.

"I have always been a Manchester United supporter so I am naturally delighted to have signed a new contract," he said.

"To make my debut at Old Trafford in the FA Cup was a very proud moment, both for me and for my family.

"I am learning every day in training and it is also a great experience for me to now train with the first team.

"I would like to thank all of the coaches that I have worked with and I would especially like to thank the manager for giving me my debut for this great club."

Tuanzebe was born in DR Congo, but has represented England at youth level, having played for the Under-19 and U-20 teams.