Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment

Jose Mourinho has used Manchester United's in-house television channel to criticise fans for their treatment of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international set up Anthony Martial to score the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over Tottenham, not long after having hit the post with a firm header.

Mourinho, however, felt the Old Trafford crowd did not recognise the overall effort Lukaku put into the match, as he failed to score for the third Premier League game in a row.

Speaking to MUTV, he said: "I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything and I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference.

"I don't think it is fair at all. So I'm a bit disappointed – but not with him. With him, very pleased."

Mourinho had earlier seemed to criticise fans for booing his decision to take off Marcus Rashford for Martial in the 70th minute, when the game was still goalless.

The former Chelsea boss put a finger to his lips and uttered some words towards a television camera after the final whistle and subsequently told critics to "relax".

"I really don't understand some reactions why," he told Sky Sports. "Are they Red Devils? Sometimes I don't know because they [strikers] work amazingly well.

"There were two strikers playing together against three top central defenders – the best we have in Europe – and they had to do the defensive job of pressing them when they were coming out with the ball which they do very well because they have big routines of playing with three in the back.

"Some people speak too much. You know, calm down, relax. Relax a little bit. Don't speak too much – speak, speak, speak. You know, relax."