Navas ready to 'fight to the death' against potential Madrid arrivals

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is determined to retain his position at the Spanish and European champions amid speculation in the transfer market.

Navas helped Madrid to LaLiga and Champions League glory in 2016-17 but Zinedine Zidane's men have still been linked with Gianluigi Donnarumma, David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

However, Navas is hellbent on battling it out for the number one spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I will fight to the death against whoever [arrives]," the Costa Rica international told Marca.

Navas was Madrid's undisputed number one during their run to a first LaLiga title since 2012 and back-to-back Champions League crowns last season.

The 30-year-old made 27 LaLiga appearances and 12 in the Champions League.

"I don't have the words to express my gratitude to Zidane," Navas said.

Navas arrived from fellow Spanish side Levante in 2014, and he has gone on to win LaLiga, two Champions League trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.