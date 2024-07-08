Netherlands have the advantage for England Euro 2024 semi-final clash: thanks to past and present in Dortmund

The Netherlands’ quest to reach their first major final since the 2010 World Cup heads to Dortmund on Wednesday evening, when they take on England in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

Ronald Koeman’s side reached the last four by seeing off a stubborn Turkey side 2-1 on Saturday evening, as they look to repeat their Euro 88 success, famed for the iconic Marco van Basten volley that secured what remains the only piece of silverware in Dutch history.

By the time the two sides kick off at the Westfalenstadion, we will know whether it will be France or Spain awaiting the victors in Sunday’s final, but before then, the two sides will get their final preparations underway, and any potential advantage will be seized upon.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

And it’s the Dutch who have been handed an early edge, with UEFA confirming that it will be their fans that occupy the famous ‘Yellow Wall’ end of the Borussia Dortmund stadium. An estimated 80,000 Dutch fans are expected to cross the border from the Netherlands into Germany and while they won’t all fit in the stadium, filling ‘Yellow Wall’ end will be a huge boost for the team.

The Sudtribune - or south stand - can house up to 25,000 supporters and is one of European football’s most intimidating sights when in full flow.

While Koeman’s men will be able to draw on the noise of some of the most passionate fans at the tournament, the Dutch boss will also look to use history to help inspire his men.

Netherlands icon Johan Cruyff

The iconic Dutch team of the 1970s played three times at the stadium in the 1974 World Cup, creating football history in the process.

Their first match there was a goalless draw with Sweden in the first group stage that saw the first documented use of the iconic ‘Cruyff turn’, as the Dutch legend Johan Cruyff flummoxed Swedish defender Jan Olsson in the 22nd minute of a goalless draw. A Johan Neeskens brace inspired a 4-1 thrashing of Bulgaria at the same venue before a 2-0 win over Brazil (which was refereed by a German - just like Wednesday’s match will be) in Dortmund booked their place in the World Cup final.

So if England are finally to deliver on ending 58 years of hurt this summer, they will need to silence an ‘Oranje Wall’ and then rewrite Dutch football history.

