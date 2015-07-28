New Parma to play in Serie D

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has given the green light for the formation of a new Parma to join Serie D next season.

Parma were declared bankrupt in March after racking up staggering debts in excess of €218million.

However, the club are to play under a new guise of Parma Calcio 1913, named after the year of the club's original formation, the FIGC has confirmed.

Former coach Nevio Scala, who led the club to the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup during their glory years of the 1990s, is to act as the club's president.