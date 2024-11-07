Newcastle lining up the 'next Virgil van Dijk' to address problem position: report

Newcastle United are linked with a highly-rated centre-back who has earned comparisons to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The summer transfer window represented something of a failure for Newcastle, with their long-running pursuit of Marc Guehi ultimately not coming to fruition. That's harmed the Magpies somewhat this season, with Sven Botman still out injured following his cruciate ligament surgery.

As a result, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have started looking elsewhere in Europe for other centre-back options, and could be set for a January move.

Newcastle interested in Loic Bade

Loic Bade for Sevilla (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla, Newcastle are interested in signing Loic Bade from Sevilla, with the Frenchman having impressed those working at St. James' Park.

With Van Dijk's Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, Bade has consistently been linked with a move to Anfield to replace the Dutchman. This latest report, though, suggests Newcastle are ready and waiting to make a move, with the promise of more regular first team football likely in the north east.

Bade has a release clause of €50m, but the report mentions how Newcastle will try to tempt Sevilla into selling the defender with an offer of €30m - a fee much closer to his €20m Transfermarkt valuation. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all clubs mentioned as interested in Bade, too.

Botman has been missing since March with a knee injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though he is yet to make his debut for the France national team, Bade has received several call ups and even won an Olympic silver medal with France U23s in the summer. The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Sevilla first team this season, too, starting eight of their 10 La Liga games.

A strong and physical defender, Bade is someone who defends first. That's not to say he isn't capable on the ball, however, with Sevilla a technical side looking to exploit the opposition through intricate and fast-paced passsing.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems feasible that Newcastle would be considering options such as Bade in their search for a new centre-back, especially at his relatively low price. Whether they'll be the side capable of completing the transfer, however, is another story.

Newcastle take on Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action returns.