Newcastle United eye alternative defensive addition amid Marc Guehi failings: report

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer

Newcastle United are said to have found a suitable defensive alternative to Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have attempted all summer long to lure the England international to St James' Park with four bids having been rejected. It is unknown whether Eddie Howe's side will re-enter the market once again before Friday's deadline, with there thought to be not much disparity between the fee wanted and the fee that has been submitted.

A move for Liverpool's Joe Gomez has also been mooted, with Edmond Tapsoba another name that continues to be monitored by those at Newcastle. But with time ticking down and reinforcements needed, Howe could be about to land a huge name from the Bundesliga.

It has emerged in the last 24 hours that RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan is another name liked by the Magpies, with TEAMtalk stating how the 24-year-old is now seen as the perfect alternative to Guehi. Simakan has already featured twice for Marco Rose's side this season in both the German top-flight and DFB Pokal.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle have made contact with Simakan’s agents to explore whether he’d be willing to join them this summer and Transfermarkt values the defender at €35million (£29.4million).

“Mohamed Simakan is a robust, dynamic and versatile defender,” said former sporting director of Leipzig Markus Krosche, summing the young player up nicely upon his unveiling with the club.

The France Under-21 international has been capped seven times already and made 42 appearances, scoring 3 goals and registering 4 assists. A versatile option, Simakan can play at both right-back and centre-back, so his addition would be welcome given Newcastle's injury issues last season.

FourFourTwo thinks Simakan would be a tidy signing for the Magpies, but only if a deal for Guehi cannot be agreed. The talented Crystal Palace man would be our favoured pick given his Premier League credentials and his bolstered stock after some impressive showings for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

