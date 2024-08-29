Newcastle United eye alternative defensive addition amid Marc Guehi failings: report

By
published

Newcastle United have had four bids rejected so far from Crystal Palace for the Three Lions international

Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer
Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United are said to have found a suitable defensive alternative to Marc Guehi.

The Magpies have attempted all summer long to lure the England international to St James' Park with four bids having been rejected. It is unknown whether Eddie Howe's side will re-enter the market once again before Friday's deadline, with there thought to be not much disparity between the fee wanted and the fee that has been submitted.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.