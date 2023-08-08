Newcastle United preparing sensational transfer for Champions League winner: report

Newcastle United are retuning to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years this season, and boss Eddie Howe is looking to add some essential experience to his current squad in the form of a Champions League winner.

Out of their current squad, Newcastle United have 10 players who have played in Europe's premier competition, though for the likes of Alexander Isak, they have minimal appearances (one), while Martin Dubravka's solitary season in the Champions League came in 2010/11.

As a result, Eddie Howe wants to bring in some Champions League experience to his squad ahead of Newcastle's European adventure, and what better way to do so than with a winner of the competition?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Newcastle United want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, with Eddie Howe wanting him "at all costs".

Llorente, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2018, albeit playing just once during that European campaign, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with Al-Ahli making Atletico a £20m offer for the Spaniard.

However, Newcastle could be set to hijack that deal with an offer of their own, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield with the 28-year-old.

Newcastle want to bring in Marcos Llorente this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

A versatile player, Llorente is just as comfortable playing deep in front of a back four as he is in advanced positions, as a box-to-box midfielder, or even someone deployed in wide areas. Indeed, Diego Simeone has often used him at right-wing back and right-back when needed, though he is most effective in the middle.

Despite Al-Ahli's offer, Llorente still has four more years remaining on his contract at Atleti, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £30m. Newcastle will need to present an attractive offer to the player himself, though, with Al-Ahli offering a lucrative contract for him to sign in the Middle East.

That might prove a stumbling block in negotiations, with Newcastle United reluctant to break their wage structure. While Sandro Tonali slightly subverts that thinking with his salary, it's still nowhere near the level of money being offered to players to move to Saudi Arabia.

Marcos Llorente has played 18 times for Spain (Image credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

