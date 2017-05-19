Neymar rested as Tite names squad for Brazil friendlies

Neymar has been left out of the Brazil squad for the friendly matches against Argentina and Australia in June.

The Barcelona star has been granted a rest from international duties following a hectic season for club and country.

Real Madrid duo Marcelo and Casemiro will also not be involved as a result of the Champions League final, which takes place on June 3.

Juventus full-back Dani Alves has also been left out, although team-mate Alex Sandro has been included in the squad.

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha and Chelsea's David Luiz have both earned call-ups in an otherwise strong 24-man group that also includes Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Douglas Costa, Gabriel Jesus and Thiago Silva.

"The emotional side of the game drains us... the adrenaline is at a million every single day, the players need mental rest," head coach Tite told a news conference after announcing his squad.

"There is a team-building and there is consolidation, but this is about construction at the moment."

Brazil face Argentina on June 9 and Australia four days later, with both matches taking place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ainda não viu a convocação da para amistosos contra Argentina e Austrália? Confira! May 19, 2017

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense), Ederson (Benfica)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), David Luiz (Chelsea), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Jemerson (Monaco), Rafinha (Bayern Munich), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit), Lucas Lima (Santos), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Gouan), Rodriguinho (Corinthians), Willian (Chelsea)

Forwards: Diego Souza (Sport), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk)