How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia: Free live stream for international friendly

Watch Brazil vs Tunisia for a midweek international friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide.

Brazil vs Tunisia: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8.30pm local time / 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET ► Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France ► TV & Streaming: ITV4, ITVX (UK), Fanatiz (US) ► FREE stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

This isn't one of the many World Cup qualifiers taking place this international break, instead a friendly taking place on neutral soil at the Decathlon Arena in Lille, France.

However, it's still a big game. Any time Brazil play, there is attention and excitement. What's more, every game counts between now and next summer's World Cup.

That's especially true of a Seleção who haven't quite found their groove under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, one of the most decorated managers in the game. This meeting with Tunisia gives Ancelotti a chance to build on the recent win over Senegal and find a system that beds in the growing defensive solidity while getting the best out of the rich attacking options that include Vinicius Jr, Estevao, and Rodrygo.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Brazil vs Tunisia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brazil vs Tunisia for FREE in the UK

You can watch Brazil vs Tunisia for free in the UK, with public broadcaster ITV holding the rights.

TV coverage: ITV4 is the channel you need. <p><strong>Live stream: <a href="https://www.itv.com/" target="_blank">ITVX has the same coverage online.<br /> Live stream: ITVX has the same coverage online.



Not in the UK right now? Coverage is geo-restricted but you can get your ITVX access from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Brazil vs Tunisia from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Brazil vs Tunisia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs Tunisia on a number of platforms, including Fanatiz, Fubo TV, and beIN Sports Connect.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America