Nigeria run risk of points penalty over Moses

Moses has been included in Nigeria's squad for the qualifying match and is in Abuja preparing with the team, the Nigerian Football Federation said.

But FIFA said on Wednesday it had not received an application for the Wigan Athletic winger to change his national status.

"As of today, FIFA has not received any such request from Victor Moses or the Nigeria Football Federation," a FIFA spokesman said in an email.

Moses, born in Nigeria's Kaduna but who has lived in England since the age of 11, has been capped by England at under-17 and under-21 level and if he wishes to play for Nigeria must first apply to FIFA to formally change his international eligibility.

As Moses has dual nationality and has not played for England's senior side, he is eligible for Nigeria once an application has been made to FIFA.

World football's governing body said teams fielding ineligible players in official matches would forfeit the points and pay a minimum fine of 6,000 Swiss Francs ($6,611).

Nigeria trail leaders Guinea in qualifying Group B by three points after winning one and losing one of their first two fixtures.