Nikita Parris to miss Champions League final after red in Lyon’s win over PSG

Lyon are one win away from a fifth successive Women’s Champions League title – but they will be without Nikita Parris in the final after the England forward saw red in the 1-0 win against Paris St Germain.

Wendie Renard’s header midway through the second half proved the difference in the all French semi-final tussle, with Lyon advancing to face Wolfsburg in Sunday’s showpiece at Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium.

However, as they go in search of a record-extending seventh European crown, Lyon will have to overcome the absence of Parris, who was given her marching orders 15 minutes from time at San Mames in Bilbao.

Lyon are chasing another Champions League crown (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos,Pool)

Already on a caution, Parris was left to rue her decision to barge, seemingly unnecessarily, into PSG goalkeeper Christiane Endler.

Parris instantly recognised her indiscretion as she put her hands towards her head before trudging off the field after the referee produced a second yellow card, the second dismissal of the game.

Grace Geyoro had collected her second booking after a cynical challenge on Parris’ England team-mate Lucy Bronze. From the resulting free-kick, Amel Majri found Renard, who headed home at the back post in what would prove a decisive moment.