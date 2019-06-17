Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean signs new three-year deal

Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean has signed a new three-year contract as the club prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Scotland international McLean joined the Canaries from Aberdeen in January 2018, but spent the rest of the campaign on loan at Pittodrie.

McLean, 27, saw his progress at the start of last season hampered by an ankle injury, but would go on to become an integral part of Daniel Farke’s team which secured the Sky Bet Championship title.

“It was obviously a very exciting season and it will live long in the memory. I was so proud to be a part of it,” McLean said on the Norwich website.

“To be here for another three years is excellent for me. I feel I’ve settled in really well to the club and the city and there are now exciting times ahead.”

During Norwich’s promotion celebrations, midfielder McLean took to the microphone to address the crowds and declare himself the city’s new major.

“There’s no doubt it, (promotion) was the highlight of my career so far. I think you could see the joy throughout the whole city – it was amazing to be a part of,” McLean added.

“It will be something that I’m sure everybody will remember for a long time.

“Hopefully, there’s more special moments and memories to come, but the end of the season there was the pinnacle of my career.”

Norwich have been handed a tough start back in the top flight, travelling to European champions Liverpool in the opening fixture of the new Premier League campaign.

“We’re going to go there with the confidence that we’ve shown all season. We’ve been excellent and we know it’s going to be tough in the Premier League,” McLean said.

“There won’t be many tougher games than our opening fixture. It’s one we’ll enjoy and one that no one wants to miss out on.”