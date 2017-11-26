Nottingham Forest 0 Cardiff City 2: Ward stunner helps continue Bluebirds' run

Cardiff City kept within touching distance of Championship leaders Wolves as first-half goals from Junior Hoilett and Danny Ward secured a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

In search of a third straight league win heading into Sunday's clash at the City Ground, Neil Warnock's side were rewarded for a bright start on 24 minutes when winger Hoilett headed home from Sean Morrison's flick-on.

Daryl Murphy spurned a chance to restore parity almost immediately, and Forest were swiftly made to pay as Ward thumped in a wonderful finish from the edge of the area.

Tyler Walker should have made things interesting shortly after the restart, but that was all Mark Warburton's side could muster as they slumped to a first home defeat in five matches.

FULL TIME: 0-2 The with a confident performance and deserved win! November 26, 2017

The victory lifts Cardiff back to within four points of Wolves, while simultaneously edging them clear of Sheffield United, who could only draw at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.