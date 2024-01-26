Oleksandr Zinchenko becomes latest star to sign with Skechers

Footwear brand Skechers have continued their foray into the football boot market with the announcement of another star name to their roster.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the latest footballer to sign for Skechers, joining the likes of England captain and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, who swapped Nike for their rival American brand in the summer.

Arsenal and Ukraine star Zinchenko, who plays as a defender for his club side and in midfield for his country, becomes the highest-profile name in the Premier League to sign with Skechers, and will be hoping his performances in his new boots can help inspire the Gunners to the league title this season.

Harry Kane also wears Skechers boots (Image credit: Skechers)

Zinchenko, who won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups during a glittering six-year spell with Manchester City prior to joining Arsenal in the summer of 2022, will become one of the first players to don the Skechers Razor—an innovative lightweight speed boot designed for players who desire agility, comfort and touch.

FourFourTwo previously reviewed the Skechers SKX 01 football boot, as worn by Harry Kane, describing it as "aimed at technicians who are looking to get on the ball and create for their teams" and "a very impressive first foray into the elite boot market from Skechers".

The Razor boot comes from the Diamond Ice Pack—the new all-white colorway just launched by Skechers earlier this month.

