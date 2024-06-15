Ollie Watkins reveals secrets behind England's Euro 2024 preparation

Watkins prepares for his first ever tournament with England

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has revealed how Gareth Southgate has prepared his England squad ahead of this summer's European Championships.

The Three Lions head to Germany looking to go one better than their previous Euros outing, losing on penalties to Italy in the final.

Watkins himself enjoyed the best Premier League season of his career heading into the tournament, helping Aston Villa to Champions League qualification with 32 goal involvements along the way.

VIDEO: How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview

England's Euros preparations

Appearing on England's Lions' Den YouTube show, Watkins revealed exactly how the squad have been getting ready for the upcoming action this summer.

Prior to flying out to Germany, the Three Lions played in friendlies against Bosnia and Herzogevina and Iceland as Southgate undertook his final on-pitch preparations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold helped a rotated side to a 3-0 victory in Bosnia before a full-strength England side shockingly lost 1-0 to Iceland at Wmebley.

England slipped to defeat against Iceland (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Towards the start of the week it's more small sided games, intense stuff," Watkins began.

"The the closer you get to the game you're working on the opposition, what you're going to do, how you're going to go about the game plan.

"It's [focus] all about the small details later on in the week."

England's first game against Serbia is fast approaching with points likely to be at a premium in a tough group, also featuring Denmark and a Benjamin Sesko-led Slovenia.

