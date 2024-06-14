Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Serbia v England?
The wait is almost over with England's opening game in their bid for Euro 2024 glory fast approaching.
Gareth Southgate's side, runners-up three years ago, face a talented Serbia side in their opening Group C game in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. So who will be officiating the match?
Read on to find out details about the team of officials for Serbia vs England. You can also find out how to watch all the action, or discover more about all the referees at the tournament.
Who is the referee for Serbia vs England at Euro 2024?
Daniele Orsato of Italy will referee England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.
One of the most experienced referees appointed for the tournament in Germany, the 48-year-old Orsato oversaw the 2020 Champions League final and was the man in charge of the 2022 World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.
He also helmed that tournament’s semi-final between Argentina and Croatia, with Luka Modric dubbing his performance ‘a disaster’.
Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini have been selected as Orsato's assistants.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Serbia vs England?
Another Italian, Massimiliano Irrati, will be on VAR duties, while Slovakia's Ivan Kruzliak is the fourth official.
Irrati was the VAR official for the World Cup final in 2018 between France and Croatia and has been a familiar face for Champions League fans as an on-field ref. He has been a Serie A official since 2012 but is no longer listed as a FIFA referee.
Another referee at the centre of a much-debated decision this season, Kruzliak oversaw Aston Villa’s Europa League win over Lille, in which Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was not ordered from the pitch after picking up a second yellow card in the penalty shootout.
The Slovakian was correct in his interpretation of the rules as cards do not carry forward into a shootout and the 40-year-old heads to Germany for his first senior international tournament.
