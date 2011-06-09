Own goal gifts France victory

Poland made an inspired start with French-born midfielder Ludovic Obraniak in fine form but slack defending from Tomasz Jodlowiec sent the ball into his own net in the 12th minute after he deflected a shot from Charles N'Zogbia.

A capacity crowd inspired Franciszek Smuda's Poland side to a strong second-half showing as Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny and France debutant Cedric Carrasso demonstrated their goalkeeping skills.

But France held on to give coach Laurent Blanc's side a second friendly win following their 4-1 victory in Ukraine on Monday.

"We are putting the focus on youngsters like our goalie Wojciech Szczesny," Smuda said in a televised interview.

"We could have at least snatched a draw but one has to be happy that against such opponents our game looked very correct."