Oxlade-Chamberlain finding his feet at Liverpool after maiden PL goal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes he is starting to become accustomed to life at Liverpool following his first Premier League goal for the Reds at West Ham.

The England attacker arrived at Anfield from Arsenal on transfer deadline day for a fee reported to be in the region of £40million but struggled in the weeks immediately following that switch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain earned his first league start under Jurgen Klopp at the London Stadium and scored the third in Liverpool's resounding 4-1 win, his effort adding to Mohamed Salah's brace and Joel Matip's tap-in.

It came at a crucial juncture for the visitors, who had seen Manuel Lanzini halve the deficit less than 60 seconds earlier, and Oxlade-Chamberlain felt Saturday's success was a hugely positive step both for him and the team.

"It wasn't an easy game, it was an intense game. It was crucial we responded well [to Lanzini's goal] and from then on out we defended well," Oxlade-Chamberlain told BT Sport.

"We know on the counter we're a big threat, we created a lot of chances and we could have had more.

"It takes time to settle in and learn a new style. I feel like I'm getting there and it's always important to show what I can do and that's scoring goals and helping the team to win.

"I need to keep improving, there's a lot more to come from me.

"We've got to focus on ourselves, there are some big games tomorrow but we needed to win today, especially before the [international] break and we did that today so I'm really happy."