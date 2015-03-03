Palace midfielder Jedinak accepts FA charge
Mile Jedinak has accepted a Football Association charge for an alleged act of violent conduct in Crystal Palace's 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.
The Australia international caught Diafra Sakho with his arm in an off-the-ball incident during the Premier League match at Upton Park.
Referee Mike Dean did not see the incident, but it was caught on video.
Jedinak will now await his punishment from the FA.
