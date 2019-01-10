Palace's Souare out for two months after shoulder surgery

Pape Souare faces another spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder, Crystal Palace have confirmed.

Souare has struggled to get into Palace's first team after recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash in 2016.

The defender had to be cut free from his Mercedes 4x4, suffering injuries to his thigh and jaw in the accident.

And Palace announced on Thursday that Souare will be out for around two months after surgery on his shoulder.

Souare, who has made one brief substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, suffered the injury in an FA Cup win over Grimsby Town.

The 28-year-old, left out of Senegal's World Cup squad, should be available for the Africa Cup of Nations.