Pastore confirms PSG deal

The skilful player has been tracked by some of Europe's leading clubs and Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has been hoping for a 43 million euro deal, which would be a French record.

"I can say officially that I am going to be a player of Paris St Germain," Pastore said on his own website.

Some details still need to be rubberstamped but his arrival is a real coup and the latest in a spending spree by underachievers PSG, who were bought by Qatari investors at the end of last season and have recruited ex-player and former AC and Inter Milan boss Leonardo as sporting director.

AS Roma's France midfielder Jeremy Menez is among other recent signings ahead of the French season starting this weekend.