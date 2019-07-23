Manchester United clinch €75m deal for midfielder as Real Madrid close in on Paul Pogba

La Repubblica reports that the deadlock has been broken in one of transfer sagas of the summer as Real have accelerated their efforts to sign Pogba.

The Spanish giants already have an agreement with the France international and will now negotiate with the Old Trafford club, who have acted swiftly by finding a replacement.

The outlet claims that Milinkovic-Savic is on the verge of a move to United, where he will sign a lucrative five-year deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are said to have agreed a deal worth €75 million plus bonuses for the 24-year-old, who was named midfielder of the year in Serie A last season.

Now read...

QUIZ! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

ANALYSIS How Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane reached the point of no return at Real Madrid