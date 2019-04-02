THREE major clubs battling it out for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho this summer

Philippe Coutinho may not have been able to reproduce his Liverpool form since his move to Barcelona a year ago, but that isn’t preventing a number of top clubs from chasing his signature.

Reports from Sport and AS in Spain suggest that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all chasing the Brazil star, who Barça are looking to offload in the summer.

Chelsea are appealing against a UEFA-imposed transfer ban that would see them unable to buy any new players at the end of the season. Should that ban be overturned or delayed, however, they may target Coutinho as a replacement for Hazard, who looks likely to join Real Madrid – unless their interest in the Belgian cools, or Chelsea refuse to let him leave.

PSG and Manchester United are also targeting teenage England star Jadon Sancho, with United also interested in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

This could leave Barcelona struggling to find a suitor for Coutinho – meaning a cut-price move later in the window could be on the cards.

The Catalonians themselves are looking to free up funds and squad space for the arrival of Frenkie de Jong, and potentially his Ajax team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

