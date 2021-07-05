Pirates provide update on players and technical team

Orlando Pirates have provided an update on their players and technical staff ahead of the new 2021-22 DStv Premiership season.

According to Administrative Officer Floyd Mbele, Pirates have been tirelessly been working to finalist their squad ahead of the start of the new campaign.

He added that the Technical Team will reduce the playing complement to a manageable number ahead of the new campaign as it's the time of the year where "old contracts end, and new ones begin".

“We met with the technical team last week and they have requested time to assess all the players, including those returning from loan before they can present their recommendations," Mbele told his club's official website.

“With respect to the players whose contracts have come to an end, contract negotiations are still ongoing” revealed Mbele. “We are in advance talks with their respective representatives and will make the necessary announcements in due course.”

Mbele also confirmed that the teams first-team squad and coaching staff have returned to the club last week for Covid-19 testing and some initial fitness assessments but revealed that pre-season training officially started on Monday, 5 July.

“Preseason training starts today however, the players and technical staff returned last week. As a Club it is important that prior to any resumption of training taking place, we need to ensure that the necessary medical tests are done," he added.

“Covid testing has become the norm. All our players and staff members had to undergo testing. Obviously, this is not a once off, as we are required as per the leagues’ return to play protocols, to continuously test and take the necessary precautions.”