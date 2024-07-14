'Sacking Mauricio Pochettino was 'F***** UP - Chelsea should bring back Frank Lampard', says Blues hero

By
published

Chelsea dispensed with Mauricio Pochettino despite his side finally hitting actual form towards the end of last season

Mauricio Pochettino Argentine football manager
Mauricio Pochettino was replaced in the summer by Enzo Maresca

A Chelsea cult hero believes Todd Boehly has had a bit of a weird one with his decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino, saying the issues the club have faced over the past few years have been on the pitch and not in the dugout.

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf went on that club owner Boehly has the ideal advisor with an intimate knowledge of the club to help him make better football decisions.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.