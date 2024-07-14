'Sacking Mauricio Pochettino was 'F***** UP - Chelsea should bring back Frank Lampard', says Blues hero

A Chelsea cult hero believes Todd Boehly has had a bit of a weird one with his decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino, saying the issues the club have faced over the past few years have been on the pitch and not in the dugout.

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf went on that club owner Boehly has the ideal advisor with an intimate knowledge of the club to help him make better football decisions.

Former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca will take charge of Chelsea in the new season, who finished last season with just one defeat in their final 15 games to rise from 11th place to finishing sixth.

Frank Leboeuf aghast at Mauricio Pochettino sack

Leboeuf told BoyleSports, who offer the latest Premier League betting: "I don’t know Enzo Maresca very well and I wish him all the best, but I genuinely believe it won’t change anything.

"The problem is on the pitch, not the coach. Pochettino did so well and it’s f***** up that the owners aren’t getting it. It’s because of the players why we’re doing badly, not the coach.

"After three years, the only problems we have are on the field - Poch did well especially at the end of the season to finish sixth, but it’s impossible unless the right players are bought. When you buy Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo for a combined £220m and they are not even at the top of their countries, it’s extremely worrying."

Frank Leboeuf represented Chelsea from 1996-2001 (Image credit: Alamy)

"I get if you want to sign someone and sell them for profit, but Abramovich was a genius where he’d get the money back due to the success on the pitch.

"He did not pay £100m for any player, with the exception of Torres, the recruitment was exceptional - just look at Makelele, Drogba, Lampard, Carvalho. Everything was spot on and you never had any poor coaches, too He changed coaches but there was a clear structure - which was the right recruitment."

We're not so sure about the 'no poor coaches' revisionism there, Frank, but he goes on: "I’m not sure who is advising Todd Boehly but instead of Frank Lampard being a coach, why don’t they appoint him as an advisor at Chelsea?"

