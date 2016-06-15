Pogba and Griezmann left out for France

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann have been dropped for France's second match at Euro 2016, the clash with Albania in Marseille.

Both struggled to make an impact in Friday's 2-1 defeat of Romania in Paris and Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps opted to leave them on the bench with Kingsley Coman and Anthony Martial coming in to the starting XI.

Albania make three changes with Andi Lila and Ledian Memushaj coming in for Taulant Xhaka and Odise Roshi, while Arlind Ajeti replaces suspended captain Lorik Cana in central defence.