Pogba has no regrets over rejecting Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has no regrets about following his heart by returning to Manchester United and rejecting the chance to join Real Madrid.

Pogba signed for United, where he began his professional career, for a record initial fee of €105million in August 2016 after winning four successive Serie A titles at Juventus.

Madrid had been keen to take the France international to the Santiago Bernabeu, but unfinished business at United saw Pogba opt to go back to the Premier League.

"To be honest, Real Madrid came to me and I was thinking to go there, and I was thinking to go to Manchester United too," Pogba told the Beyond the Pitch podcast.

"But I always felt it in my heart. My heart told me to come back [to Manchester], I don't know why, I didn't know what was going to happen.

"But I did it, and I don't regret it. I never regret my choice."

Pogba is serving a three-match Premier League ban after being sent off in United's 3-1 win at Arsenal, the suspension causing the 24-year-old to miss Sunday's Manchester derby, which saw City open an 11-point lead atop the table.