Porto crush champions Benfica
By app
LISBON - Porto produced a sumptuous display to thrash second-placed Benfica 5-0 at home in Sunday's "classico" and extend their lead in the Portuguese Premier League to 10 points.
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus moved Brazilian international David Luiz from central defence to the left wing but the switch backfired as Porto created three first-half goals from that flank.
Winger Silvestre Varela opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a first-time shot from near the penalty spot after a fine run by burly Brazilian forward Hulk.
Colombia striker Radamel Falcao then added two, both from passes by Argentine midfielder Fernando Belluschi.
Champions Benfica failed to threaten a comeback after the break and suffered another blow when their captain Luisao was sent off in the 65th minute for elbowing Fredy Guarin.
Hulk converted a penalty on 79 minutes after being fouled by Fabio Coentrao and completed the rout with a long-distance drive one minute before the final whistle.
Porto are on 28 points from 10 games with Benfica on 18. Madeira club Nacional climbed to third place with a 1-0 win at Pacos Ferreira.
