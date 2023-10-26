Premier League festive schedule to feature first Christmas Eve match in 28 years
The Premier League has confirmed the action-packed Christmas schedule will include a match on Christmas Eve
Premier League clubs have learned of their schedules over the Christmas period, with fixtures over the festive period announced.
Just the second-ever Premier League fixture hosted on Christmas Eve will be played between Wolves and Chelsea at Molineux on Sunday 24 December, 28 years after Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-1 in 1995.
Originally scheduled for December 23, the game has now moved as clubs look to squeeze in as many games as possible ahead of a winter break in January.
The Premier League said: "As in previous seasons, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the three festive matchweeks.
"This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest periods between matchweeks 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match."
Starting from Thursday 21 December, the Premier League schedule will feature just two free days across a fortnight - Christmas Day and December 29 - starting with Crystal Palace hosting Brighton and concluding with West Ham's match against the same opponents on Thursday 2 January.
Manchester City's home match against Brentford, originally scheduled for December 23, has been postponed due to Pep Guardiola's side competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will all share broadcasting duties over the festive period.
Premier League Christmas fixture schedule
Thursday 21 December
Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 8pm GMT
Friday 22 December
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, 8pm GMT
Saturday 23 December
West Ham vs Manchester United, 12.30pm GMT
Fulham vs Burnley, 3pm GMT
Luton Town vs Newcastle United, 3pm GMT
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, 3pm GMT
Tottenham vs Everton, 3pm GMT,
Liverpool vs Arsenal, 5.30pm GMT
Sunday 24 December
Wolves vs Chelsea, 1pm GMT
Tuesday 26 December
Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm GMT
Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm GMT
Sheffield United vs Luton Town, 3pm GMT
Burnley vs Liverpool, 5.30pm GMT
Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm GMT
Wednesday 27 December
Brentford vs Wolves, 5.30pm GMT
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 5.30pm GMT
Everton vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT
Thursday 28 December
Brighton vs Tottenham, 7.30pm GMT
Arsenal vs West Ham, 8.15pm GMT
Saturday 30 December
Luton Town vs Chelsea, 12.30pm GMT
Aston Villa vs Burnley, 3pm GMT
Crystal Palace vs Brentford, 3pm GMT
Manchester City vs Sheffield United, 3pm GMT
Wolves vs Everton, 3pm GMT
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 5.30pm GMT
Sunday 31 December
Fulham vs Arsenal, 2pm GMT
Tottenham vs Bournemouth, 2pm GMT
Monday 1 January
Liverpool vs Newcastle United, 8pm GMT
Tuesday 2 January
West Ham vs Brighton, 8pm GMT
