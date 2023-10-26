Premier League festive schedule to feature first Christmas Eve match in 28 years

Premier League clubs have learned of their schedules over the Christmas period, with fixtures over the festive period announced.

Just the second-ever Premier League fixture hosted on Christmas Eve will be played between Wolves and Chelsea at Molineux on Sunday 24 December, 28 years after Leeds United beat Manchester United 3-1 in 1995.

Originally scheduled for December 23, the game has now moved as clubs look to squeeze in as many games as possible ahead of a winter break in January.

The Premier League said: "As in previous seasons, special arrangements have been made to allow more time between games played across the three festive matchweeks.

Chelsea's match away at Wolves will be played on Christmas Eve (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This will allow greater time for players to recover, with the rest periods between matchweeks 18, 19 and 20 being increased to ensure that no club plays within 60 hours of another match."

Starting from Thursday 21 December, the Premier League schedule will feature just two free days across a fortnight - Christmas Day and December 29 - starting with Crystal Palace hosting Brighton and concluding with West Ham's match against the same opponents on Thursday 2 January.

Manchester City's home match against Brentford, originally scheduled for December 23, has been postponed due to Pep Guardiola's side competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will all share broadcasting duties over the festive period.

Manchester City's game against Brentford has been postponed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League Christmas fixture schedule

Thursday 21 December

Crystal Palace vs Brighton, 8pm GMT

Friday 22 December

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United, 8pm GMT

Saturday 23 December

West Ham vs Manchester United, 12.30pm GMT

Fulham vs Burnley, 3pm GMT

Luton Town vs Newcastle United, 3pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, 3pm GMT

Tottenham vs Everton, 3pm GMT,

Liverpool vs Arsenal, 5.30pm GMT

Sunday 24 December

Wolves vs Chelsea, 1pm GMT

Tuesday 26 December

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm GMT

Bournemouth vs Fulham, 3pm GMT

Sheffield United vs Luton Town, 3pm GMT

Burnley vs Liverpool, 5.30pm GMT

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, 8pm GMT

Wednesday 27 December

Brentford vs Wolves, 5.30pm GMT

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, 5.30pm GMT

Everton vs Manchester City, 8.15pm GMT

Thursday 28 December

Brighton vs Tottenham, 7.30pm GMT

Arsenal vs West Ham, 8.15pm GMT

Saturday 30 December

Luton Town vs Chelsea, 12.30pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Burnley, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace vs Brentford, 3pm GMT

Manchester City vs Sheffield United, 3pm GMT

Wolves vs Everton, 3pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, 5.30pm GMT

Sunday 31 December

Fulham vs Arsenal, 2pm GMT

Tottenham vs Bournemouth, 2pm GMT

Monday 1 January

Liverpool vs Newcastle United, 8pm GMT

Tuesday 2 January

West Ham vs Brighton, 8pm GMT