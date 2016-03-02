PSG draw Lorient in Coupe de France semi-finals

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Lorient in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France after both sides progressed into the last four on Wednesday.

Laurent Blanc's holders won 3-1 at Saint-Etienne to book their place in the semis, while Lorient progressed after a 3-0 home win against 10-man Gazelec Ajaccio.

Sochaux will play either Marseille or Granville in the other semi-final after the Ligue 2 strugglers shocked Nantes with a 3-2 extra-time win.

Marseille travel to Granville in the last quarter-final on Thursday.