PSG lining up world-record fee as Kylian Mbappe replacement identified: report
PSG are preparing for life without their superstar striker but may have already found a suitable replacement
PSG are said to have identified a perfect replacement for the recently departed Kylian Mbappe.
The France captain is currently away at Euro 2024 but has already confirmed he is set to join Real Madrid later this summer. Mbappe, 25, has enjoyed seven trophy-laden years at the Parc des Princes but is set for a move to Spain.
The Parisians are therefore seeking a replacement and have now reportedly identified one forward who is already catching the eye across Europe. With money to spend, PSG could even be tempted to shatter their transfer record to take the player in question to France.
WATCH | How France Can Cope Without Kylian Mbappe
Lamine Yamal is the player the Ligue 1 giants want to bring to the club and according to GiveMeSport, a fee of €250million (£211million) has been touted as the potential figure they could look to hand Barcelona for the teenager.
Yamal, 16, has emerged as one of the brightest talents in world football over the past 12 months, dazzling fans in Spain and now on the European Championship stage as well.
He played a whopping 50 times for Barcelona last season in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering seven assists along the way as Xavi's side finished in second place.
"I hope to become a Barça legend. I want to stay here and do my best for many years," Yamal said recently when quizzed on his future at the Catalan club.
And with Hansi Flick having recently taken over from Xavi as coach, it seems as though Yamal will stay put for now.
