PSG to turn to one of League One's most expensive players ever as shock Kylian Mbappe replacement: report

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing a bid for former Everton winger Ademola Lookman as they continue their search for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are said to have been frustrated in their efforts to bring in either Athletic Club's Nico Williams or Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer after losing their star player to Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

Italian outlet Viola News now write that PSG are now weighing up a move for Atalanta's Lookman, claiming that contact has already been made with the Nigerian international's representatives.

PSG looking at former Everton, Leicester and Fulham winger Ademola Lookman

Everton snapped up a Charlton Athletic academy product, Lookman, for a reported £11m as a 19-year-old in 2017 - a record transfer fee for a League One player.

Lookman never really established himself at Goodison Park, however, with the fee only reaching around £8m in the end. Fabian Delph remains League One's outright record move, thanks to his £9m outlet in 2009/10.

Lookman was sold to RB Leipzig two years later after a productive half-season on loan. He was subsequently sent back on loan to the Premier League, spending an unremarkable season apiece with Fulham and Leicester City.

Ademola Lookman never quite established himself at Everton

However, Lookman has enjoyed the spell of his career in Serie A since joining Atalanta in a permanent move in 2022, claiming 32 goals and 18 assists in 79 appearances. The forward was named Atalanta player of the season in both of his two campaigns for the club and was a key played in last season's Europa League triumph - scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen - and their run to the Copa Italia final.

That has apparently attracted interest from PSG that Lookman would reportedly be keen to pursue. The French giants have won ten of the last 12 Ligue 1 titles and reached at least the semi-finals of the Champions League three times in the past five years, finishing as runners-up to Bayern Munich in 2020.

