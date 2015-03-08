Raiola expects Pogba to stay at Juventus

The France midfielder has been continually linked with a move away from the Turin club, who he joined from Manchester United in 2012.

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona are plotting a move for Pogba, who has also been said to have chosen to return to France with PSG.

Pogba has a long-term contract with the defending Serie A champions, which does not expire until June 2019.

"We made a pact with Juve: Paul doesn't have to leave," representative Mino Raiola told Tuttosport.

"I spoke to president Andrea Agnelli, directors Pavel Nedved, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, so they all agree. The club doesn't need the money.

"He is wanted by seven clubs and that is certain, because they all told me so.

"The ones that can afford him are Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"If I just whistled, I'd sell Pogba tomorrow to PSG or City in a heartbeat. But Paul did not tell me to find him another club.

"What are his chances of staying? As of today it's 99 per cent.

"Juve agree with our approach, which is that they will only sell if Paul asks to leave and there's a suitable offer. Of course, it could become one per cent, it depends on the market.

"Real wanted him 18 months ago, but I didn't like the attitude Madrid had with me.

"Juve asked for about €50 million and Real told me it was a ridiculous sum. Even Carlo Ancelotti told me that and he adores Pogba.

"I don't have to sell him, though. I advised Paul to only leave Juve if he finds a club that desperately wants him. Right now it's easier to remain in Turin than to leave. Juve are the side with the advantage."