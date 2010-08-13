Ramble Extra: Baggio and 'Big Mo' Konjic
By Gregg Davies
Good news everybody! It's time for The Football Ramble!
Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.
And they also scooped Best EPL Podcast and Funniest Website in the EPL Talk Awards.
Every week, they are lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com.
This week, the Ramblers discuss great Roberto Baggio goals, the new-look Italian national team setup and 'Big Mo' Konjic.
You'll have to listen to get it.
So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?
If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.
