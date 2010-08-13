Ramble Extra: Baggio and 'Big Mo' Konjic

Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.

And they also scooped Best EPL Podcast and Funniest Website in the EPL Talk Awards.

Every week, they are lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com.

This week, the Ramblers discuss great Roberto Baggio goals, the new-look Italian national team setup and 'Big Mo' Konjic.

You'll have to listen to get it.

So why not start listening, open another window and carry on reading too?

If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.

Previous Ramble Extras:

Fri Aug 6: Rigobert Song & pitch invaders

Fri July 30: French football & rock-band metal

Fri July 23: Who invented football & the nicest man in the game

Fri July 16: Ballon D'ors & the Daily Mail

Fri July 9: World Cup final special from Johannesburg

Fri July 2: Fans, seagulls & replica trophies

Fri June 25: Lion burgers & superstitions

Fri June 18: Casillas' missus and stadium announcer bloopers

Fri June 11: Dancing, Redknapp & Cannavaro

Fri June 4: Sticker albums & basketballers

Fri May 28: Adverts, Elephants & wrestlers

Fri May 21: Crime-aldinho & Messi on Cheryl Cole

Fri May 14: Best goals scored abroad & stupid chants

Fri May 7: Centre-back goals & Sausage Allowance

Fri Apr 30: Kuszczak, N'Zogbia & Young