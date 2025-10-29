How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time as Premier League rivals battle it out in the Carabao Cup

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tuesday night sees two Premier League teams go head to head in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal and visitors Brighton & Hove Albion both beat third-tier opposition away from home in the previous round.

The Gunners won 2-0 at Port Vale with Eberechi Eze netting his first goal for the club inside the opening 10 minutes. Brighton won 6-0 at Barnsley.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls have a big challenge on their hands. Arsenal have won their last seven matches in all competitions, conceding only one goal.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the UK

Arsenal vs Brighton kicks off at 7:45 pm (GMT) and live coverage of the game will be shown on the Sky Sports+ platform in the UK.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the US

In the US, Paramount+ has exclusive rights for Arsenal vs Brighton.

Is there an Arsenal vs Brighton free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

One way you could watch Arsenal vs Brighton for free is with the Paramount+ seven-day free trial in the States.

Watch Arsenal vs Brighton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Brighton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Carabao Cup preview

Mikel Arteta's team selection against Port Vale demonstrated Arsenal's depth. Eight of their nine substitutes are or have been regular starters and the ninth, Max Dowman, is likely to become one.

Brighton have barely broken a sweat in the Carabao Cup this season. Having entered the competition at the second round stage, the Seagulls won both of their games 6-0 away from home.

Diego Gomez scored five of their 12 goals against Oxford United and Barnsley, more than twice as many as any other player in Carabao Cup this season.

Hurzeler will be well aware that Brighton will have to be at their best if they're to keep their Carabao Cup hopes alive on Wednesday.

They'd won three out of four Premier League matches before defeat at Manchester United on Saturday but are winless in four against the Gunners.

They met in the Carabao Cup third round in 2022-23, also at the Emirates, and Brighton were 3-1 winners over a rather more inexperienced second string than the one they'll face this week.

Arteta will be without injured defender William Saliba and winger Gabriel Martinelli is also a doubt. Both started at Vale Park last month.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton

FourFourTwo expects Brighton to give the Gunners a game but there's some serious firepower waiting for them in north London.