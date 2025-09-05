Friday Football Quiz, episode 79: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Football quiz, anyone? It's been a blooming long week, after all.

The nights are creeping up on us and it's an international break – but on the bright side, the end of the week means another of our cracking Friday Football Quizzes, designed to test your ball knowledge (and occasionally, your patience).

If you've not been here before, welcome: 20 questions stretching the depths of the beautiful game await you, with four multiple-choice questions each. Remember to sign in for the lifeline of eliminating one of the options and to comment your scores.

Let's be honest, you didn't come here just for one. Your brain's hungry for more, we're serving up more quizzes from the Kwizly archive, and they're all absolute screamers.

Ready for a real test of your visual memory? See if you've been paying attention to the most important part of a club's identity and name these 50 clubs from their badges. And if you think you know everything there is to know about fiery personalities, buckle up: we're talking about the one and only Roy Keane in a quiz about the Manchester United legend.

If you consider yourself a true football geek, we've got a couple of quizzes that will sort the nerds from the casuals. The first is a proper challenge: can you tell us the club these 100 players DIDN'T play for? Then, it's time to prove you were paying attention all last season with The Big Football Quiz of 2024/25.

And for a final challenge, we've got a mind-bender that's harder than a two-foot tackle in the box. It’s time to take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 16, with clues this time featuring pass masters, Euro 2024 and celebrations. Want a constant supply of new quizzes? Sign up for our newsletter and get a fresh batch of challenges delivered every weekday!