Watch Newcastle vs Spurs: Live streams, TV details, free UK coverage as Magpies' Carabao Cup defence intensifies

Watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo showing you all the details on TV channels and live streams, including free coverage in the UK.

Newcastle United started their first League Cup defence with a 3-0 home win against League One newcomers Bradford City last month.

They're back at home in the fourth round but the challenge awaiting them is altogether different.

Thomas Frank takes his Tottenham Hotspur team to St James' Park after their own 3-0 victory against a newly promoted Yorkshire third-tier side, Doncaster Rovers.

This last-16 meeting of Champions League competitors promises to be a rather closer affair.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is there a Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur free live stream?

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast live for free by ITV in the UK.

ITV is a national free-to-air commercial broadcaster and Newcastle vs Spurs goes out on ITV1 and can also be streamed for free on the ITVX streaming platform.

Watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 8:00 pm (GMT) on Wednesday with be shown live in the UK on both ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

In the US, Paramount+ has exclusive rights for Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup preview

The latest match in the fourth round will be followed immediately by the Carabao quarter-final draw and only one of these Premier League titans will be in the bowl.

Mark Chapman will oversee the draw with Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Redknapp for the last eight. The fixtures will be played in the middle of December and Eddie Howe would dearly love to be there again.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs were with them in the semi-finals last term, losing 4-1 on aggregate to eventual beaten finalists Liverpool.

Newcastle have won the last three fixtures between these foes, coming out on the right side of a pair of 2-1 games last season. They've won five of the last six meetings including a 6-1 demolition at St James' Park in the late spring of 2023.

The last time Spurs won on Tyneside was just over four years ago, when they beat Steve Bruce's Magpies 3-2 during the brief tenure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Their lengthy injury list includes James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma and Dominic Solanke. Frank will be able to welcome back many missing players over the course of the next month.

Howe and Newcastle are still without Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Frank's former Brentford striker Yoane Wissa. Sven Botman could be in line to play after dodging a concussion against Fulham.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

FourFourTwo is backing a penalty shoot-out conclusion for this one. It's too close to call!