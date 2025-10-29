How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Live streams, TV channel for Carabao Cup tie at Anfield

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup today, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels globally

Half of the fourth round ties in this year's Carabao Cup will be all-Premier League fixtures and one of the most enticing will take place at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have already met twice this season and the Eagles have had the upper hand.

Oliver Glasner's team followed their FA Cup victory with a penalty shoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield and defeated the Reds 2-1 in the Premier League at Selhurst Park a month ago.

Palace captain Marc Guehi could play at Anfield for the first time since a widely tipped move to Liverpool didn't materialise on transfer deadline day.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 7:45 pm (GMT) and the game will be shown on live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, Paramount+ has exclusive rights for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

Is there a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

One way you could watch Liverpool vs Palace for free is with the Paramount+ seven-day free trial in the States.

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Carabao Cup preview

Liverpool and Palace met in the third round of the League Cup almost exactly 20 years ago. That too was a 2-1 home win for the Eagles, for whom Dougie Freedman and Marco Reich sandwiched a Steven Gerrard goal.

Arne Slot's Reds needed a late Hugo Ekitike goal to nudge them past Championship strugglers Southampton in front of nearly 60,000 people at Anfield.

Palace progressed by way of a second shoot-out win of the season, knocking out south London rivals Millwall after a 1-1 draw at Selhurst.

Tickets

Slot won the Premier League in his first season in charge at Anfield but is in the throes of his first spell of adversity as Liverpool manager.

A thumping Champions League win at Eintracht Frankfurt punctuated a run of five defeats in six matches in all competitions.

The Dutch manager named a relatively strong second string against the Saints that included striker Alexander Isak and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Isak is expected to miss out and is a doubt for the visit of Aston Villa on Saturday but Mamardashvili could play both.

Defender Chris Richards will be among the absentees for the visitors due to a minor calf issue but should be available by the weekend.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Crystal Palace

FourFourTwo is predicting a cracker and another dramatic penalty shoot-out. Will Palace edge out the Reds for a third time?