Is Wolves vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams for Carabao Cup fourth round clash

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tonight, with FourFourTwo laying on all the necessary information on TV channels and live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Chelsea key information • Date: Wednesday 29 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm EDT • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

It's all turning sour in the Black Country, where home advantage might not seem all that appealing to Vitor Pereira and Wolves.

Sunday's late defeat against Burnley was followed by a couple of frank discussions caught on camera inside and outside Molineux.

Wolves have been a disaster this season, so much so that it's difficult to know whether the Carabao Cup is an unwelcome distraction or just sweet relief.

The Premier League's bottom club have picked up two points from their first nine matches. The two teams above them in the relegation zone have had five managers between them since the start of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the UK

Wolves vs Chelsea kicks off at 7:45 pm (GMT) and live coverage of the game will be shown on the Sky Sports+ platform in the UK.

Watch football on Sky Sports £35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered with many more in the Carabao Cup and EFL. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the US

In the US, Paramount+ has exclusive rights for Wolves vs Chelsea.

Watch football on Paramount+ Wolves vs Chelsea and even the Champions League are included in the Essential package on Paramount+, which costs $7.99 a month. That gets you every single game streamed live.

Is there a Wolves vs Chelsea free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

One way you could watch Liverpool vs Palace for free is with the Paramount+ seven-day free trial in the USA.

Watch Wolves vs Chelsea from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE NordVPN is fast, affordable, and, most importantly, secure, with its various encryption systems designed to keep you safe when out in public, and allowing you to stream whatever you want, whenever you want, wherever you want.

Wolves vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup preview

Enzo Maresca and Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup thanks to two goals in the opening minutes of their third round tie at Lincoln City.

The Blues boss opted for a combination of regular starters and players in need of minutes at Sincil Bank and he'll be expected to adopt a similar approach against Wolves on Wednesday.

Their hosts joined the competition at the second round stage. A late double from Jorgen Strand Larsen dragged them to a win from behind against West Ham United.

Tickets

Get Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets at Seat Unique The WV1 Club Hospitality at Wolves offers seats behind the goal and access to the WV1 Lounge two hours before kick-off and one hour post-fixture. Guests enjoy an unlimited two-course self-service grazing menu and half-time refreshments, providing a comfortable, continuous, and great-value matchday experience.

In the third round, a relatively comfortable 2-0 home win against Everton set up this fourth round tie as Wolves were drawn against Premier League opposition for the third time.

These two teams are yet to meet in the league this season but in 2024-25 it was Chelsea who won both encounters with an aggregate score of 9-3. Noni Madueke's hat-trick at Molineux was particularly unpopular.

Wolves won both matches in the Premier League in the previous season but those two wins, just a few weeks apart, must feel like a very long time ago for the Black Country faithful.

Chelsea are juggling a growing list of injuries and suspensions but will surely be confident of a quarter-final place in the Carabao Cup.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-3 Chelsea

FourFourTwo is predicting another very difficult and damaging night for the Old Gold.