Ramirez set for England switch

The 21-year-old has been subject to interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and is currently with the Uruguay squad ahead of their Olympic Games opener against UAE on Thursday.

Ramirez is also thought to have been interesting Serie A giants Inter Milan and Bundesliga outfit Wolsfburg, but his agent Pablo Betancur does not believe either side are willing to pay the asking price for his client.

"Inter like the player but we are very far off from what Bologna are asking for him - nearly €25 million," Betancur told calciomercato.com.

"I think it's always been more likely that Gaston says goodbye to Italy. So much so that now I'm in London to talk with a Premier League club.

"The Wolfsburg interest? They were the first to move on Ramirez, but some of the figures are impossible for them too.

"I think Ramirez will leave. He is one of the best players and so there are many offers and, again, I think it's unlikely he will remain in Italy."