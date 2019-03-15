Rangers fail to overturn Morelos booking

Rangers have failed to overturn the yellow card Alfredo Morelos received during their cup defeat by Aberdeen.

Morelos was booked for simulation by referee Kevin Clancy during his side’s 2-0 defeat in the quarter-finals of the William Hill Scottish Cup on Tuesday night.

The Colombian went down claiming he had been hauled to the ground by Andrew Considine.

Footage showed there had been some contact between the pair but a panel convened by the Scottish Football Association decided Morelos was guilty of diving.

It was the striker’s 19th yellow card of the season and will result in a Scottish Cup suspension, carried over to next year.