Rangers recall Cedric Itten from Germany loan spell

Rangers have recalled Swiss striker Cedric Itten from his loan with Greuther Furth.

The 25-year-old joined the Bundesliga club last summer on what was supposed to be a season-long deal. He scored twice in 12 appearances in Germany, including against Bayern Munich, whilst also earning a recall to the Swiss national team.

Itten netted seven times in 37 appearances in his first season at Rangers as they won the Premiership title last term and, following discussions between sporting director Ross Wilson and recently-installed manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a decision has been taken to bring him back to his parent club.

Wilson told Rangers’ website: “Gio was aware of Cedric’s profile as a player prior to the confirmation of his appointment as Rangers manager.

“In recent weeks, we have discussed the possibility of bringing Cedric back into the group and, following a chat with him at the weekend, we have done just that.

“Clearly Cedric knows the club well, knows what winning here feels like and joins a squad that he is already a popular member of.”

Itten featured in Switzerland’s matches against Northern Ireland and Lithuania in October, and scored in their victory over Bulgaria in November. His return to Ibrox coincides with confirmation that fellow striker Jermain Defoe has left Rangers.